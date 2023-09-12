Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Monu Manesar Arrested News: Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested by Haryana Police

News Videos

Updated on: September 12, 2023 17:34 IST

Monu Manesar Arrested News: Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested by Haryana Police

Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar was detained by the Haryana Police Tuesday for uploading “objectionable and inflammatory” posts under a fictitious name on social media.
Monu Manesar Monu Manesar News Monu Manesar Arrested Monu Manesar Arrested By Police Haryana Police Gurugram Bajrang Dal Junaid Nasir Case Monu

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News