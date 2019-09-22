Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
  5. Modi in United States: Prime Minister interacts with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston

Modi in United States: Prime Minister interacts with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 22, 2019 9:30 IST ]

United States: A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits meets and interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A member kisses PM Modi's hands and says, "Thank you on behalf of 7 Lakh Kashmiri Pandits."

