Updated on: November 16, 2023 23:24 IST

Mallikarjun Kharge Chunav Manch: Congress win the semi-finals of 2023? Mallikarjun Kharge EXCLUSIVE

Mallikarjun Kharge Chunav Manch: The biggest interview of the assembly elections... Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be on India TV's election platform... Will Congress win the semi-finals of 2023.. Watch Mallikarjun Kharge LIVE and EXCLUSIVE....