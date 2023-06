Updated on: June 07, 2023 17:13 IST

Lucknow court firing: Gangster Sanjiv Maheshwari Jiva shot dead

Lucknow court firing: Gangster Sanjiv Maheshwari Jiva was on Wednesday shot dead inside Lucknow court. A cop and a minor girl are also said to be injured. The shooters were dressed as lawyers, eyewitnesses said.