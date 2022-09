Updated on: September 13, 2022 13:18 IST

Hyderabad News: Fire Breakout in Sikandrabad, Death Toll Reached To 8 | PM Modi Expressed Condolence

Hyderabad News: Sikandrabad reported a massive fire outbreak. An electric bike showroom caught fire and reported 5 deaths and so far 12 reported injured. Major casualties are reported on the Hotel on upper floors. Travellers were the most impacted. Few of these jumped from the windows of hotel. The Bike showroom is situated near the passport office. Patiets were taken to Yashoda Hospital, where few were reported brought dead.#sikandrabad #fire #breakingnews #hyderabad