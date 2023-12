Updated on: December 12, 2023 14:05 IST

HM Amit Shah: “PoK is ours…” repeats in RS while talking on J&K Reservation Bill 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking over J&K Reservation Bill 2023 again repeated that Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir is ours and no one can take it. He further said that 24 seats have been reserved in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.