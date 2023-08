Updated on: August 16, 2023 13:57 IST

Himachal-Uttarakhand weather: Over 60 die amid heavy rains, schools to remain shut in HP today

Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in damage to buildings and properties. On Tuesday (August 15), 5 to 7 houses collapsed in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar area following a landslide.