Updated on: August 04, 2023 13:46 IST

Gyanvapi case: Muslim side challenges High Court’s survey order in Supreme Court

Gyanwapi ASI Survey Today: The ASI team will start the survey work from seven in the morning… The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the petition of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee… The court immediately followed the order of the Sessions Court and conducted the survey Ordered to start