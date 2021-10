Updated on: October 12, 2021 17:27 IST

Ground Report | UP Assembly elections: Akhilesh Yadav begins his 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra'

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched the party's election campaign for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by embarking on 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra'. Akhilesh started the first phase of his yatra from Kanpur to Hamirpur. Throughout his yatra, Akhilesh will focus on farmers, youth and their problems. The first leg of the yatra will end on October 13 in Hamirpur.