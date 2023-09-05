Why is the opposition worried about the name of the country being Bharat?
Muqabla: MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, will stick to insulting Sanatan Dharma?
Kurukshetra: Is Modi Government going to change the name 'India' to 'Bharat'?
Recommended Video
Why is the opposition worried about the name of the country being Bharat?
Muqabla: MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, will stick to insulting Sanatan Dharma?
Kurukshetra: Is Modi Government going to change the name 'India' to 'Bharat'?
PM Modi interacted with National Teachers’ Award 2023 winners
Top News
Delhi govt issues traffic restrictions to be imposed during G20 meeting | Check list
Maratha reservation row: Manoj Jarange gives four-day deadline, threatens to continue with fast
President Biden tests negative for Covid, to attend G20 Summit in India: White House
Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan choke to give Sri Lanka Super Four ticket in a Lahore classic
G20 Summit in Delhi: Who will attend and who will give it a miss? Check complete list
OPINION | UPROOTING SANATAN DHARMA: UDHAYANIDHI STALIN MUST LEARN FROM HISTORY
Latest News
Include morning assembly in school curriculum: CM Yogi Adityanath
Rajasthan's education sector sees major improvements under Congress government: Gehlot
One Nation One Election: Will Lok Sabha elections be held in 2023?
Women Paraded Naked: A Tribal Women In Rajasthan's Pratapgarh paraded naked by her In-Laws
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will One Nation One Election be approved in the special session of Parliament?
Muqabla: PM Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi...Who will be benefited from One Nation One Election ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal: Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
Haryana: Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja meet Kharge as tussle within Congress intensifies
Bypolls: High voter turnout in Kerala, Bengal, 6 injured in stray violence in Tripura
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 5, 2023
I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs hold meeting at Kharge's residence ahead of Parliament's special session
OPINION | UPROOTING SANATAN DHARMA: UDHAYANIDHI STALIN MUST LEARN FROM HISTORY
Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan choke to give Sri Lanka Super Four ticket in a Lahore classic
Asia Cup 2023: Super 4 matches, Final to stay in Colombo
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI for Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, drop star player
Jay Shah hits back at ex-PCB chairman Najam Sethi, explains why Asia Cup couldn't be held in UAE
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup: Gaddafi Stadium Pitch report, records, all you need to know
President Biden tests negative for Covid, to attend G20 Summit in India: White House
G20 Summit in Delhi: Who will attend and who will give it a miss? Check complete list
China willing to work with India to promote greater, continuous development of both nations: Beijing
Myanmar's junta sends stern message to Pakistan and China for 'unfit' JF-17 fighter jets delivery
US: Highway stretch in California named after slain Indian-origin police officer
800 trailer out: Sachin Tendulkar unveils the biopic of legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan
Vijay Deverakonda offers prayers at Simhachalam temple in Vizag after success of Kushi
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets selected for Busan International Film Festival
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet go public with their romance; video goes viral
Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War creates history, grand campaign finale at Times Square | Watch
Joker in the pack or case of hope over logic? Suryakumar Yadav's selection still the eyebrow-raiser
Apple iPhone 15 Pro models: How expensive will it be?
Indian-made iPhone 15 to launch globally simultaneously: Know more
Apple gains ground on Samsung as global smartphone leader, reveals market report
PhonePe collaborates with Amitabh Bachchan to elevate SmartSpeaker payment experience
Meta and LG partnership aims to enter Mixed-Reality market, competing with Apple
Bypolls in 6 states: Decoding first NDA vs I.N.D.I.A battle ahead of 2024
Why is Maratha reservation demand being raised again? Why did SC overrule Maha govt's 2018 decision?
'One Nation, One Election' is not new concept in India: Here's timeline and how it discontinued
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story - Who is Abdul Karim Telgi and what is this scam all about?
One Nation, One Election: What does it mean and why is it being done? EXPLAINED
FACT CHECK: Did ISRO Chairman visit RSS office after Chandrayaan-3 landing? Check here
FACT CHECK: Delhi Police denies closure of national capital on September 8-10; MakeMyTrip clarifies
FACT CHECK: Viral video of police officers tackling armed woman is not from Japan | Check here
FACT CHECK: Old photo of BJP flag being waved during India vs Pak match falsely shared | Check here
Fact Check: Did Mamata Banerjee say Mahabharata was written by Nazrul Islam?
Tarot Reading Today, September 5: Leo to undergo challenges, know about other zodiac signs
Jupiter retrogrades in Aries: You will see growth in your business; Know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, September 5: Aries to join a political party; know about other zodiac signs
Weekly Horoscope (Sept 04-Sept 10): Favourable for Cancer, Gemini, Scorpio; Know about other zodiacs
Horoscope Today, September 4: Leo will decide to buy a new vehicle; know about other zodiac signs
WHO issues alert over fake live drug DEFITELIO in India and Turkey
What is ideal Vitamin D intake for maintaining optimal health in our daily lives? Know here
10 budget-friendly and nutritious options that can be used as alternatives to avocados
Covid vaccination doesn't raise risk of heart attacks, claims study
Weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in UK by Novo Nordisk
Teacher's Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages, HD Images & Wallpapers
Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Ghatkopar to Guruvayur temple, famous dahi handi celebrations in India
Teachers Day 2023: unique ways to make your mentors feel special
Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 5 places to visit in Mumbai for Dahi Handi celebrations
Decoding Sonam Kapoor's striking denim-on-denim ensemble which earned loved from husband Anand Ahuja