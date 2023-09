Updated on: September 16, 2023 21:09 IST

Fatafat 50: Watch Top 50 News of 16 Sep 2023

Home Minister Amit Shah's attack from Bihar...said- Lalu active...Nitish became inactive...their pair is like water and oil...Amit Shah also attacked the government on law and order...said-incidents like firing, looting happen every day. It's happening...Jungle Raj is returning