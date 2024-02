Updated on: February 14, 2024 15:06 IST

Farmers protest again before Lok Sabha Elections: What are their demands this time? A quick take

Thousands of farmers are marching towards Delhi, once again, to press for their demands. The timing of the protest is significant as it comes just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May. But what are they protesting for, let's have a quick take on their demands.