Updated on: September 16, 2023 0:01 IST

EXCLUSIVE video: This is how INDIAN ARMY took revenge from terrorists in Anantnag

Jammu Kashmir News: A big update has come in the Anantnag encounter...Terrorists have just been seen on camera, video has been captured, ballast has also been laid...A bomb was thrown at the mouth of the cave where the terrorists are sitting. Yes...the news of the elimination of terrorists is also g