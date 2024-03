Updated on: March 08, 2024 16:42 IST

Cabinet approves 34 made-in-India Dhruv Choppers to boost Indian Army, ICG

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has cleared a proposal for 34 new Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers, of which nine will be inducted in the Indian Coast Guard while 25 of them will go to the Indian Army. Watch to know more!