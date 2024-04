Updated on: April 05, 2024 23:10 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: The Guardian publishes dubious report based on Pakistani sources, claims India is using Jihadis to kill terrorists

A shocking news has come from Britain...the news is about India and Pakistan...and it has been published by a British newspaper....Britain's big newspaper The Guardian has claimed that after the Pulwama attack, Narendra Modi government has changed the policy... Modi government has given free hand to