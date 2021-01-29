Additional security deployed at Singhu, Tikri borders amid farmers' protest
AAP to contest elections in 6 states in next 2 years: Delhi CM
Centre, farmers both responsible for violence during Tractor Rally: Sanjay Raut
Recommended Video
Additional security deployed at Singhu, Tikri borders amid farmers' protest
AAP to contest elections in 6 states in next 2 years: Delhi CM
Centre, farmers both responsible for violence during Tractor Rally: Sanjay Raut
Watch: Cop falls unconscious during tractor rally in Delhi's Dilshad Garden
Top News
Locals protest demanding farmers to vacate Singhu border | LIVE
President lauds Modi govt's farm laws, says 'many political parties backed reforms in past'
Delhi: Khalistan sympathisers behind Republic Day rampage, 6 suspects on police radar
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha
Mumbai: Local trains to resume for general public from Feb 1, time slots fixed
Delhi: Crowd swells at Ghazipur border, Rakesh Tikait says 'farmers won't vacate'
Latest News
Opinion | Farmer leaders now stand completely discredited
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli in line to break MS Dhoni's captaincy record in England Test series
Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi dies, Paresh Rawal and other celebs pay tribute
IND vs ENG: No neutral umpires; Anil Chaudhary, Virender Sharma a Nitin Menon to officiate
Budget Session 2021: President Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament
This decade is very important for the bright future of India: PM Modi at the Parliament
Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to oversee arrangements made by Delhi govt for farmers
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2021 on Feb 1
Virat Kohli vs Joe Root: The race for supremacy resumes with four-Test series in India
Farm laws, Covid vaccines, China and more: Key takeaways from President's address
Delhi violence: 12 farmer leaders asked to appear before Crime Branch on January 29
Mumbai: Local trains services to be opened for public from Feb 1, time slots fixed
Anna Hazare to begin indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow in support of farmers
President lauds Modi govt's farm laws, says 'many political parties backed reforms in past'
Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi dies, Paresh Rawal and other celebs pay tribute
KGF Chapter 2: 'Promise will be fulfilled,' makers to announce release date of Yash starrer today
Shah Rukh Khan's latest picture breaks the internet. Fans call him 'most handsome man'
Bigg Boss: Vikas Gupta's mother reacts after his shocking claims that his family wants his property
Disha Patani shares throwback pictures with Jackie Chan as 'Kung Fu Yoga' completes 4 years
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha
L&T bags an up to Rs 2,500-cr contract for Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train
Sensex rebounds over 400 pts tracking Asian peers; Nifty above 13,900
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman to present Economic Survey 2020-21 today
President Kovind addresses joint sitting of Parliament on day 1 of Budget Session - Highlights
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli in line to break MS Dhoni's captaincy record in England Test series
IND vs ENG: Panesar chooses three key players for India in upcoming series; omits Kohli, Bumrah
'Still have aspirations to play white-ball cricket for Team India': Cheteshwar Pujara
IND vs ENG: 'I've played lots of IPL here but..': Archer reveals 'challenges' ahead of Test series
IND vs ENG: No neutral umpires; Anil Chaudhary, Virender Sharma a Nitin Menon to officiate
WhatsApp chats can now be imported to Telegram: Here's how
WhatsApp to get biometric authentication for desktop version: All you need to know
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A start receiving Android 10-based MIUI 12 update
Apple to produce iPhone 12 series in India this quarter: Report
Bumble will now ban users who try to body shame others
TS Inter Exam 2021 Date Sheet Released: BIE Telangana intermediate exams to be held from May 1
Full day classes for 9,10, PUC students in Karnataka from February 1
Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: Karnataka Class 10 board exam to be held from June 14
Colleges in Meghalaya to reopen on February 1
CBSE to announce Class 10, 12 exam schedule on February 2: Pokhriyal
Spotted! Alia Bhatt makes a statement at airport; Sara, Khushi Kapoor & others clicked at gym
Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor enjoys night out together; see pics
Mayhem on Delhi roads as farmers deviate from designated route | IN PICS
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal head back to Mumbai after their Alibaug wedding; check pics
#VarunKiShaadi: Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal; check unseen pictures
Know how a counsellor can help you manage depression and anxiety disorders
Expecting mothers at high risk of death due to Covid: Study
High omega-3 levels in blood may reduce death risk due to Covid
US pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co stops development of two potential Covid-19 vaccines. Know Why
Know your thyroid glands and how to take care of them
Horoscope Today, Jan 28: Leo people will get the result of hard work, know about other zodiac signs
It's official, Sabyasachi Mukherjee sells 51% stake to Aditya Birla Fashion
Vastu Tips: Do not keep these things in your wallet for prosperity
Republic Day Special Recipes: Dive into patriotic spirit with these tricolor dishes
Vastu Tips: Use this salt to resolve disagreements between husband and wife at home
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 25 HIGHLIGHTS: Rakhi Sawant's 'love' gimmick for Abhinav leaves Rubina furious
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sidharth Shukla grill contestants, Sonali Phogat gets eliminated
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena & Nikki Tamboli indulge in a war of words
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy