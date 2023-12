Updated on: December 10, 2023 12:29 IST

EAM S Jaishankar on row over India-Bharat name

While addressing the 96th ‘Annual General Meeting’ of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi on December 09, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defended the name ‘Bharat’. He said that Bharat is a belief and an attitude for him.