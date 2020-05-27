Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Deprived of water, villagers in MP's Chhatarpur walk miles to quench thirst

News Videos

Deprived of water, villagers in MP's Chhatarpur walk miles to quench thirst

With soaring temperature, ground water is receding in parts of India.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X