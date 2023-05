Updated on: May 03, 2023 16:00 IST

Delhi shocker: Man killed in hit-and-run, car driven for 3kms with victim on roof

Delhi hit-and-run case: A man was killed in a horrific hit-and-run incident in Delhi. The incident took place in the national capital's high security VIP zone when a high-speeding SUV rammed into a scooter with two people on it.