Updated on: April 12, 2023 13:58 IST

Breaking News: Nitish Kumar will meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become active regarding 2024 in Delhi. Nitish Kumar will meet Rahul Gandhi in a while. Nitish will meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at 1 p.m. today.