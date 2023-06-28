Updated on: June 28, 2023 23:09 IST

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan shot at in UP’s Saharanpur

Chandrashekhar Azad Shot By Car: Today Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan was fired upon… Chandrashekhar Ravan is a politician, a public representative, he was attacked at his own home in Deoband, Saharanpur, how did this deadly attack happen… this attack Who is behind this?...Who is there wh