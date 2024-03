Updated on: March 27, 2024 19:31 IST

Baltimore bridge collapse: bridge collapses caused by ships in United States | A brief history

In the quiet hours of March 26th, tragedy struck the city of Baltimore, US as The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a lifeline of the city, collapsed into the Patapsco River. However, this incident in Baltimore is not an isolated event. Here's a look at past such bridge collapses that took place in the US