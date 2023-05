Updated on: May 13, 2023 23:18 IST

Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shashtri Reaches Patna For Hanumant Katha Event

Baba Bageshwar received a grand welcome in Patna today... Everyone from BJP leaders to his supporters stood to welcome Baba... Baba entered Bihar... But Tej Pratap Yadav, who made statements about him, and None of his army was seen today.