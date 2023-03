Updated on: March 29, 2023 16:06 IST

Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri : Baba Bageshwar, who use to talk about Hindu Rastra,made a big announcement.

Both the location and the host have been finalized for the Darbar of Baba Bageshwar in Muslim Basti. Baba claims that soon he will announce the date of this darbar.