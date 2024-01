Updated on: January 24, 2024 17:40 IST

Ayodhya: From crown to anklets, a look at all gem-studded ornaments adorned by Lord Ram

The idol of Ram Lalla, consecrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been placed inside the Garbha Griha of the Ram Mandir. The idol, created by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, sports divine ornaments and attire which is a vision of spirituality and tradition.