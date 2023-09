Updated on: September 07, 2023 0:00 IST

ASEAN-India Summit: Pm Modi Leaves for Indonesia's Jakarta for ASEAN-india Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Indonesia's capital Jakarta late this evening. PM Modi will attend the ASEAN-India Summit tomorrow, as well as the East Asia Summit. PM Modi tomorrow evening itself I will come back because the G20 summit is to be held in India from September 8 to 10.