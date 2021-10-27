Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Delhi Cabinet approves addition of Ayodhya in its free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of city
  • Completed 92% of work promised in poll manifesto during my 4.5-yr tenure: Amarinder Singh
  • Pegasus snooping case: Supreme Court forms 3-member probe panel
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Arvind Kejriwal launches free tirth yatra scheme for senior citizens

News Videos

Updated on: October 27, 2021 13:00 IST

Arvind Kejriwal launches free tirth yatra scheme for senior citizens

Now Ayodhya has also been included in Delhi Govt's Tirth Yatra Yojana; to be free of cost for the aged people. They can also bring a member/kin along: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Free Tirth Yatra Scheme India Tv News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News