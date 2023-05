Updated on: May 04, 2023 19:49 IST

Anil Dujana Encounter: Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with STF, DG Prashant Kumar press conference

Anil Dujana has been killed... This is the picture of the same place you are seeing... Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with STF at this place in Meerut... Anil Dujana was riding in this Scorpio... STF seized Scorpios surrounded and asked to surrender, but started firing from Dujana's side...