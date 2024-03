Updated on: March 29, 2024 14:10 IST

Alia Bhatt Hosts Hope Gala In London; Gurinder Chadha, Harshdeep Kaur Attend | E Wrap

Alia Bhatt hosts hope gala in London; Gurinder Chadha, Harshdeep Kaur attend, Allu Arjun’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai unveiled, Govinda enters politics again after saying it was full of 'deception', Ranbir Kapoor to gift new ₹250 cr bungalow to Raha Kapoor: report. Watch the full video!