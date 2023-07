Updated on: July 05, 2023 17:56 IST

Ajit Pawar's blistering attack on uncle Sharad Pawar: 'Will hold rallies against him'

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday unleashed a blistering attack on his uncle Sharad Pawar, something that he has been avoiding so far since leading a coup, as the war to control the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) reached the Election Commission's door