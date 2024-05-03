Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sanjay Nirupam joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, ends 20-year stint with Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, during a meeting with former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam.

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, accompanied by his wife and daughter, made a significant political move on Friday by joining Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Nirupam, expressing his decision, stated, "After 20 years, joining Shiv Sena is like a 'ghar wapasi'." Nirupam's decision to leave Congress stemmed from discontent over the party's handling of the Mumbai North West constituency, which was allotted to Shiv Sena's Amot Kirtikar under the seat-sharing agreement within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

"We will work day and night to strengthen Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde. I will fulfill honestly whatever responsibility is given by the party," said Sanjay Nirupam on joining Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), along with his wife and daughter.

Reason for departure

Tensions with Congress

The relationship between Nirupam and Congress soured further when it removed Nirupam's name from its star campaigners list for the Lok Sabha national elections.

Resignation and response

Expressing his disillusionment, Nirupam formally resigned from the primary membership of the All India Congress Committee, citing his dissatisfaction with the party's decisions. He shared his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, noting the irony of his swift expulsion after his resignation.

"It seems that the party promptly expelled me right after receiving my resignation letter last night. It's good to see such swift action. Just wanted to share this."

Significance of the move

Nirupam's move to the Shiv Sena marked a significant shift in Maharashtra's political landscape, potentially reshaping alliances and power dynamics in the region. His decision underscored growing discontent and realignment within political parties ahead of the upcoming elections.

