Updated on: September 09, 2022 8:52 IST

Aisa Cup 2022: Virat Kohli smashes 71st International century; Know the records broken

Virat Kohli finally reached to his 71st international hundred and his 1st T20I hundred after 2 years 9 months and 16 days. Dubai witnessed history as the former Indian captain went all guns blazing against the teams' final clash of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan.#asiacup2022 #viratkohli #viratkhlicentury #indiatv