Updated on: August 14, 2023 13:38 IST

WHO gave a warning to those taking Hypertension, BP health can bring emergency, know how to avoid high BP?

Today, the disease of Hypertension has increased a lot in people. WHO has expressed concern about this. It has been said that soon a disease like hypertension can become an emergency in the world. You can take the help of these tips to avoid high BP.