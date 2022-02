Updated on: February 16, 2022 11:33 IST

Look beautiful naturally with the help of yoga and naturopathy. Include these yogasanas in the routine

When it comes to beauty, the face is compared to the moon in poems and songs. Beauty comes from within. Not with artificial filters and expensive surgeries. If you really want to look beautiful, you have to change your attitude and lifestyle. Not only this, you will have to take the help of Yoga and Naturopathy. Know about them from Swami Ramdev