Published on: August 23, 2022 13:21 IST

How does obesity increases the risk of kidney and colon cancer?

A recent study in Norway found that overweight people under the age of 40 are 70% more likely to develop endometrial cancer, that is, cancer of the lower abdomen. To deal with these diseases, know from Swami Ramdev special yoga, pranayama and ayurvedic remedies.