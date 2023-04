Updated on: April 21, 2023 20:46 IST

Kurukshetra: Why did politicians try to prove Atique Ahmed as Robin Hood? Umesh Pal Case

What was the motive of the boys who killed Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf? The police are probing it. But since last week, Ateeq Ahmed has been a messiah... Robinhood is trying to prove what the leader of Muslims doesn't know. The motives of the engaged politicians have become clear.