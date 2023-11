Updated on: November 20, 2023 23:33 IST

Kurukshetra: Who will win in rajasthan bjp or congress?

Rajasthan Election 2023 Updates: There are not many days left in Rajasthan elections. In such a situation, leaders of all parties are adopting all kinds of tactics to get votes from their side. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has released an emotional video.