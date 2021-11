Updated on: November 26, 2021 20:20 IST

Kurukshetra: Political boycott by opposition on Constitution Day ?

Today, on the occasion of Constitution Day, a special programme was organized in the Parliament. But 14 opposition parties including Congress boycotted this programme today. PM Modi, in his speech today, slammed the opposition parties and even targeted them for family politics. Watch Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.