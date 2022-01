Updated on: January 16, 2022 20:20 IST

Kurukshetra | Do you know how many records will CM Yogi Adityanath make by winning Gorakhpur?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur. The BJP on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. Watch Kurukshetra to know how many records will CM Yogi Adityanath make by winning Gorakhpur?