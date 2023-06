Updated on: June 16, 2023 22:59 IST

Kurukshetra: BJP, Congress,in war of words over dropping Nehru’s name from NMML

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) will now be known as 'Prime Minister's Museum and Society'. This decision was taken in a meeting of the NMML Society held on Thursday, 15th June. It was presided over by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.