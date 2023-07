Updated on: July 25, 2023 22:36 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai? Tomorrow is the Prime Minister's test..the final list is being made?

Tomorrow is the Prime Minister's test..the final list is being made? This was the month of July. This was the monsoon session of the Parliament. Let's turn the clock back 5 years. Eight months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had brought a no-confidence motion against Modi by puttin