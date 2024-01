Updated on: January 12, 2024 22:42 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: If Modi continues at this pace, a government of 400 will be formed!; See in this report

The anti-Modi front is publishing almost identical leaflets on Ram Temple. Congress started it, and now gradually other parties of Indi Alliance have also followed the same line. Anti-Modi Morcha is calling the consecration of Ram Lalla's life in Ayodhya on January 22 as a political event of BJP-RSS