Updated on: February 03, 2022 23:03 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Yogi Adityanath to file nomination from Gorakhpur, will he emerge out victorious?

Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah will be in Gorakhpur on Friday. First of all, the duo will be addressing a rally and then Yogi will be filing nomination from Gorakhpur. Watch this episode of Haqiqat Kya Hai.