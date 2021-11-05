Friday, November 05, 2021
     
  5. Haqikat Kya Hai: Whatever PM Modi thinks, he achieves it...Kedarnath is the proof

Updated on: November 05, 2021 22:20 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Whatever PM Modi thinks, he achieves it...Kedarnath is the proof

PM Modi inaugurated Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, which was damaged in 2013 floods, and unveiled the 12-feet statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya today. Watch this special report.
