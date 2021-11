Updated on: November 28, 2021 20:20 IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares real-life haunting experience while filming Chhori

'Chhorii' sees Nushrratt Bharuccha playing a pregnant woman and going to lengths for her child. Speaking to India TV, the actress opened up about shooting for the film at real locations and also shared a real-life haunting experience the team had. She also gave details about her preparation for the character and how different it is from her past roles.