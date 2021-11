Updated on: November 26, 2021 16:05 IST

U ME Aur OTT: From Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya 2' to 'Chhori', know what's special this week

Many Bollywood stars are going to compete on the OTT platforms. Whereas people are living in fear after watching Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror film 'Chhori', they are also excited about Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya 2' after the makers released the trailer of the web show.