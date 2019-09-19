Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Kabir Khan has appreciatory words for Ranveer Singh at IIFA 2019

Entertainment Videos

Kabir Khan has appreciatory words for Ranveer Singh at IIFA 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 22:46 IST ]

Kabir Khan says IIFA 2019 is a platform where the whole industry comes together and celebrate their films.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoINX Media case: Delhi Court extends P Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 Next VideoNushrat Bharucha opens up about the success of Dream Girl  