Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Exclusive | In conversation with Gauahar Khan and Sharib Hashmi from 'Sorry Bhaisaab'

Entertainment Videos

Updated on: December 14, 2021 19:32 IST

Exclusive | In conversation with Gauahar Khan and Sharib Hashmi from 'Sorry Bhaisaab'

Sharib Hashmi and Gauahar Khan share why their short film 'Sorry Bhaisaab' is special. This short film will be released on December 16 on Amazon Mini TV.
Sorry Bhaisaab Film Gauahar Khan Sharib Hashmi

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News