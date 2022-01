Updated on: January 29, 2022 16:00 IST

Chunav Manch 2022: Rakesh Tikait loses cool during LIVE debate

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait lost his cool while speaking during India TV election special conclave Chunav Manch. Tikait raised objection over images of temple and mosque on stage background. Watch how India TV's Saurav Sharma response to him.