Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Cricket Ki Baat Video
  5. Fans cheer for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test match against New Zealand

Cricket Ki Baat Videos

Fans cheer for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test match against New Zealand

Cricket fans flocked to the Hagley Oval in Christchurch ahead of 2nd test match against New Zealand.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Entertainment

Live Scorecard

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News